Jujutsu Kaisen Revives a Fan-Fave Sorcerer After Four Years

We’re so, so back. Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end next month, and series creator Gege Akutami is ramping up the manga in celebration. We have four more chapters left to go before Yuji’s journey comes to a close. Today, fans were gifted with chapter 267 in anticipation of what’s to come, and the big chapter confirms the return of a fan-fave sorcerer after four years.

So please, be warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen. Read on with caution.

The whole thing came to light as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 reached its halfway point. It was there fans watched as none other than the queen herself came back to life. Nobara Kugisaki is far from dead, guys. The heroine is back in action, and her powerful Resonance technique is now being used to take down Sukuna for good.

The revelation comes five years after Nobara last appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen. The girl’s journey came to a close during the Shibuya Incident arc if you will recall. In chapter 125, fans watched as Nobara faced off against Mahito, and his dreaded cursed technique got to the girl. In her final moments (or so we thought), Nobara big Yuji farewell before half of her face imploded. In the ensuing chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen never showed fans a dead body or even confirmed Nobara’s death though Yuji seemed convinced of her passing. Since then, well – five years have passed without any update on the heroine. Now, Nobara is back, so it seems Shoko was able to claw the girl back from death’s grip at the cost of her eye.

As you can imagine, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are happy to see the heroine back in action, but it is somewhat bittersweet. Nobara has missing from the manga for more than half its lifetime. Still, she has found a way back into the series, and Nobara seems like she’ll be instrumental in defeating Sukuna. So hopefully, Team Gojo is able to pull off a victory against the King of Curses.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can find the manga on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

