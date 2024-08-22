Jujutsu Kaisen Has Some Major Loose Ends to Tie Before Its Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially ending its manga next month, and there are some major loose ends it needs to wrap up before the manga can truly end. Jujutsu Kaisen has officially announced that it will be ending its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in five more chapters with the release of Chapter 271 on September 30th in Japan. As Yuji Itadori is now in the final fight against Sukuna, it’s come as a major surprise regardless as while this is the final fight, there are still many more things that fans have been hoping to see before it wraps up.

Jujutsu Kaisen might have been involved in an increasingly more brutal series of fights through the last few years of the series, but there are still many more questions about the jujutsu world that the series likely does not have enough time to answer. Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has dropped many different hints or potential ideas throughout the series, and now it’s seeming unlikely that any of these threads will actually be followed up on in favor of telling Yuji’s story. It’s the world builing that will feel incomplete.

Jujutsu Kaisen Questions That Need to Be Answered

Will we ever see Sukuna’s past in the Heien era?

Jujutsu Kaisen has continued to allude to the era where Curses were supreme, and where Sukuna was king, but as of this point it seems like it will only be flavor text to inform what’s going on in the present. There likely won’t be any elaborating on what this past era looked like or what happened, so that’s something that fans will definitely miss out before it ends in its five chapters left at hand.

Is Kenjaku truly defeated? Does this mean no merger?

Kenjaku was killed off-panel in the fight against Yuta Okkotsu, so at this point one of the major villains in the series who seemed to have a grander plan will never see it realized. Sukuna also might not merge with the mass of Curses built by the Culling Game, and that’s something fans kind of need to see. Otherwise, what was the point of the Culling Game and Shibuya Incident’s losses if not to build to some of kind of giant monster climax?

Is Hakari vs. Uraume still happening?

The fight against Sukuna really isn’t the only fight happening at the moment as Kinji Hakari is still fighting against Uraume. Outside of a brief revisit of this fight when the two were reacting to something Sukuna was doing, fans haven’t seen any more of this fight. One of these last chapters at least has to bring this fight to an end somehow.

Are Gojo and Nobara really dead?

There have been some hope of Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki somehow still being alive after their last appearance, so unfortunately we’ll get our answer on these one way or the other as it ends. But in Nobara’s case, she was left with some potential of survival since she was last seen in the Shibuya Incident arc and it actually motivated Yuji to continue through his own fights ahead. It really seems like she has died, for all intents and purposes, but we need a definitive confirmation as it ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s final chapter will be releasing on September 30th in Japan, and you can catch up with the current chapters completely for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.