Jujutsu Kaisen Honors Nobara’s Memory With Special Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the midst of the final fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, but the franchise is taking the time to honor Nobara Kugisaki’s memory with a special new manga promo. Jujutsu Kaisen has been one intense arc after another as Yuji quickly realized how dangerous the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers really is. It meant that each new arc offered up a huge target on the main trio’s backs, and it was no guarantee that they would make it out of any given fight alive. This ended up heading for the worst outcome during the chaos of the Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen sent off Nobara during the Shibuya Incident, and while it has yet to be confirmed whether she is alive or dead, each passing chapter further puts that nail in the coffin. With the character likely never coming back at this point unless there’s a big swerve towards the finale, each new celebration for her is all that more bittersweet. That’s the case with a special promo released to celebrate her birthday on August 8th, and you can check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

If you wanted to seek out the newest chapters of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen’s original manga release is currently available with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with it all in the meantime, you can find the first two seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

“Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”