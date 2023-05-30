Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Poster Highlights Gojo's School Days

Jujutsu Kaisen is barreling towards season two, and all eyes are on Gojo ahead of its drop. After all, the supernatural series is one of the biggest in anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 promises to kickstart with an arc all about the white-haired sorcerer. Gojo's Past arc is on the horizon, and we just got a new poster highlighting the throwback story.

As you can see below, a new piece of key art went live for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 this weekend. The art puts Gojo center stage in a black yukata that matches his round sunglasses. To his right, we can see Geto donning his own striped look while a young Shoko an be seen to Gojo's left. The girl is wearing a pink floral yukata, so her aesthetic could not be more different from her two teammates.

After all, Gojo and Geto tend to keep their style simple. The two friends wore black whenever possible during high school, and the palette suited them. We will get to see more of this on screen when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 drops, so fans should pay close attention to the duo's wardrobe. After all, the anime's comeback will tail the two sorcerers during their high school years, and this time marks the height of their friendship.

Of course, we know Gojo and Geto don't stay best friends forever. The two forged a tight bond in high school, but Geto's distaste of jujutsu society pushed him further away from his friend. At this point, fans know how the whole thing went down. Geto turned his back on society and vowed to overturn jujutsu's ways while Gojo promised to reinvent society in a more peaceful way. The pair became enemies overnight, and eventually, Geto found himself murdered by Gojo's hand. However, the deceased sorcerer seems to be alive once more in the anime, so Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will hopefully fill in our gaps about the villains.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of its return, you can binge all of season one on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is also streaming for fans, and manga readers are keeping up with Gojo these days courtesy of Viz Media's weekly releases. For more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the series' official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.