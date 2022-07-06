Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Seems to Have Found Its Director

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest things in anime right now, and all eyes are on its next big release. After all, the franchise welcomed its first movie last fall, and Gojo has more to do in the coming year. After all, season two has been announced, and the project seems to have locked down a very familiar director.

And honestly? No one should be surprised. The director of season one saw Jujutsu Kaisen to safety during a critical time, and Sunghoo Park is going to return in season two.

The information was shared recently at Anime Expo where ComicBook attended and heard from Park firsthand. The director spoke with fans at the event with help from a pre-recorded video at the capped Jujutsu Kaisen panel. It was there Park thanked fans for supporting season one and the film wholeheartedly. And of course, he hopes everyone is waiting anxiously on season two ahead of its big launch.

Right now, there is no word on when season two will go live exactly, but we know it will drop in 2023. Fans are hoping the series goes live in the summer or fall to give the team at MAPPA time to animate to their hearts' content. And with Park at the helm, netizens know season two is going to have some big things to look forward to!

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can check out the series' official synopsis below for more details:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen update? Are you glad to hear Park is returning for season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.