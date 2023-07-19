Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops Episode 3 Stills, Synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen is pushing along with season 2, and the anime hasn’t let up once since debuting this year. If you did not know, the hit anime returned earlier this month with Gojo’s help as we are finally exploring his past. Now, episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on the horizon, and we’ve been given our first look at the release.

As you can see below, a slew of stills from Jujutsu Kaisen just went live, and they preview what’s coming later this week. You can see a series of stills were posted featuring Rika Amanai as the targeted girl has some nasty enemies on her trail. Gojo and Geto have been roped into helping the girl escape, but they are about to meet their match. After all, Toji Fushiguro has been hired to complete Amanai’s bounty, and the deadly sorcerer is poised to fight our heroes this week.

Of course, we were also given a heads up about this week’s release thanks to its synopsis. The official website for Jujutsu Kaisen posted the blurb today, and you can read its translation below:

“Gojo and Geto fight off the sorcerers who are after Amanai’s bounty when suddenly her phone starts vibrating. It is there they find Kuroi has been captured. Gojo tries to take Amanai back to their high school, hoping the kidnappers will offer to exchange hostages. However, Amanai dares to go to the trade themself and heads for the designated location with Gojo and Geto.”

As you can see, the hunt for Amanai is only getting worse. The girl has dozens of sorcerers on her trail, and even with their combined power, Gojo and Geto can only do so much to protect her. It seems the pair will be inundated in time, and this week’s stills Toji prove the mercenary itching for a fight.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen and want to binge the anime, season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll now. For more details on the anime, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far? Are you loving the anime so far?