Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially kicked off the Shibuya Incident Arc in the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 7 of the new season! Following a few weeks of break as the anime staff got ready for what's to come. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has returned with the first steps of the Shibuya Incident arc. It's yet to kick off the grand battle in full, but the next episode of the anime will be showing off the first real fight of the arc that helps set everything in motion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 showcased the first major stage of the Shibuya Incident as it seeks to close the loop on the traitor that had been teased in the first season of the series. It was revealed to be the person behind Mechamaru, and now the Jujutsu Sorcerer is fighting for his life against both Mahito and Geto. The promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 teases the explosive next step of this fight as Mahito gets into the action again for the first time since the first season, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 31

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "Evening Festival" and will be releasing on Thursday, September 7th in Japan and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. The Shibuya Incident arc will now be running on full steam from here on out, so now is the best time to check out the anime and catch up with all of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime episodes thus far (and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait out the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

