Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is at the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, and at the end of the season overall, so fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next in the final episode! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off its run earlier this Summer with a special arc filling in the gaps in Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past before the events of their fight seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and is ending the season in the wake of some of the biggest losses and deaths in the anime to date with the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to announce whether or not the series is returning for a new season in the future, but before we get to see whether or not the anime will continue, we first have to see how Season 2 will end. The previous episode ended with a cliffhanger that saw Yuki Tsukumo joining the fight against the fake Geto, and it's currently unclear as to how this will end the fight and kick off the next phase of the anime in the future. Now fans can see the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's finale with its promo for Episode 23 of the season. Check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 is titled "Shibuya Incident: Gate Closed" and will be releasing on Thursday, December 28th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. You can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season before it ends (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!