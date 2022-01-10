Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First Look at Nanami’s Black Flash in New Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing a major moment for Kento Nanami and his use of Black Flash with the newest trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Nanami is one of the most popular characters in the series overall ever since fans got taste of the Grade 1 Sorcerer during the first season, but one of the major requests fans have had was seeing his own Black Flash in action. It was touted during the anime that he had the record for four uses of the technique in a row, but it remained unseen…until this new movie hit theaters in Japan.

Nanami remains one of the standout characters of the series fans have been wanting to see more from since he made his debut in the anime’s premiere season, but fans have been especially anxious to see his own Black Flash in action. Ever since he was touted as the record holder for the stronger Jujutsu Sorcerer technique before Yuji Itadori broke it, fans have been hoping to see it for themselves. In the newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it seems to tease that we’ll actually get to see a version of Nanami’s Black Flash as well. Check it out for yourself below! The moment itself starts at the 1:13 mark:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park teased that there would be some new content in the movie not seen in the original prequel series, and following the movie’s release, this was confirmed to be the inclusion of not only characters like Nanami and Mei Mei, but the previously seen Kyoto School students as well. Given this takes place a year before the main series, each of these other additions is slightly different but that also means it was the prime chance to show off a Nanami who could use Black Flash when it came down to it.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might currently be making its way through theaters in Japan as of last December, but the film has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this writing. With the tease of new material from Nanami and some of the other fan favorites, this makes the new movie even more of a must-watch for fans outside of Japan. A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be announced, so at least there’s plenty of time to catch up when the new movie hits!

What do you think? Are you hoping to see Nanami's Black Flash in action? What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?