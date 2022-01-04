Jujutsu Kaisen Earns Big Box Office Record Following Demon Slayer’s Debut

It goes without saying that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been a success. The movie is one of the biggest in Japan right now, and when it comes to anime, the feature is breaking records already. Not only is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 one of the top movies of 2021 at the box office, but it is also starting to take on Japan’s top film records. And now, a new report has confirmed Yuta is following in the steps of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.

The whole update came from Japan’s own Oricon as the site crunched the numbers on Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It was there fans were informed how well the movie was doing. After bringing in nearly two million viewers, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has grossed over $23 million USD since it debuted on Christmas Eve overseas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, this box office opening is the second-highest in Japan to date. The only movie that has performed better is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train. As you may recall, the other film made its debut in October 2020 overseas and went on to shatter records the world over. Now, Demon Slayer‘s movie is the highest-grossing one in all of Japan to date, and it is also the highest-grossing anime film worldwide.

At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 isn’t poised to overtake the movie in any way, but its gross will grow bounds before long. After all, the 2021 flick has not even made its way overseas at this point. No official premiere has been given to Jujutsu Kaisen in North America or elsewhere beyond Japan at this point. But when it begins making moves, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be raking in dough.

What do you think about this wild new record? Are you excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it hits a theater near you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.