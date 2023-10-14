Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blurb Teases Yuji vs Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is neck deep in the story of the Shibuya Incident Arc and a lot has happened so far. Gojo has been locked in a confined universe known as the Prison Realm, Geto has been revealed to not be quite who he appears to be, and Nanami has demonstrated his power in one of the biggest beatdowns of the series to date. Now, the MAPPA anime adaptation is taking the opportunity to hint at what is to come as Yuji Itadori will face down the villainous Choso.

Choso initially fought against Gojo in the Shibuya Incident Arc, working alongside the villainous Jogo and Hinami as they attempted to take down the all-powerful Jujutsu Tech teacher. Despite his ability to manipulate blood and his ruthless disregard of the innocent civilians in the Shibuya subway station, the villain was unable to take down Gojo and would manage to escape with his life. Unfortunately, Choso was successful at distracting Gojo and giving Geto the opportunity to place the hero inside of the Prison Realm. Now that the villains are living in a world without Gojo, Choso is taking the opportunity to work toward his revenge as he blames Yuji Itadori for the death of his brothers thanks to the events of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Vs. Choso

The thirteenth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will clearly focus on Yuji and Choso's long-awaited confrontation and here's how MAPPA describes the installment, "Itadori sees several civilians losing their way through dozens of cursed spirits. Leaving the place behind to Toge whom he met up with miraculously, he heads to where Gojo was. There, Itadori meets someone who claims to be Choso and Kechizus brother..."

The Shibuya Incident Arc is earning its place as one of the biggest arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen history, already changing the supernatural shonen universe in some unexpected ways. With Gojo now no longer a part of the fight against Geto and his villainous cohorts, Yuji Itadori and the students of Jujutsu Tech have some serious responsibilities on their shoulders.

