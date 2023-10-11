Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 12 Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen season two made its debut earlier this summer, and the show has been heating up with each new episode. After finishing its exploration of Gojo's Past arc, the anime kickstarted its take on the Shibuya arc weeks ago. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is about to release episode 12, and it promises to be an intense update.

As you can see below, the first stills for "Blunt Knife" were released by MAPPA Studios. The four images set up which fighters we will be reunited with on screen. Yuji can be seen looking rather conflicted in one of the shots. So given his emotional state, well – you can imagine this episode is going to hurt.

Preview for tomorrow's episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc"!



Master Nanami is here! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/mf77y8Jt4b — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 11, 2023

The other stills put Nobara in focus as we can see the heroine readying her nails. As for another, well – it puts everyone's favorite salaryman in action. Nanami Kento is poised to make a comeback this week, and the episode title "Blunt Knife" teases as much. The name refers to Nanami's infamous weapon, and we can see him preparing to go to war in this shot.

It seems Jujutsu Kaisen season two is about to test Nanami in battle, and anime fans are as excited as they are worried about his return. Nanami has been a fan-favorite fighter since season one, and Jujutsu Kaisen is overdue to visit the hero. However, the Shibuya arc has proven to be a very bloody one, and fans are not sure how they'd cope if Nanami suffered a similar fate to Gojo.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can always watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The hit show is still dropping new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season two weekly. So for more information on the anime, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen's official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest peek at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Are you keeping up with the hit series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!