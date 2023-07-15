Jujutsu Kaisen Releases New Music Video For Season 2 Opening

Jujutsu Kaisen might have started its second season, but Yuji Itadori remains nowhere to be found. Instead of taking anime fans back to the present following the flashback story in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc is focusing on the earlier days of powerhouse Satoru Gojo. Like many other anime adaptations, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has introduced a new opening for its latest arc, with the artist responsible for the tune releasing a new music video.

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest opening is titled "Where Our Blue Is" and was created by singer-songwriter Tatsuya Kitani. Following the current arc, the second season will then return to Yuji Itadori's story and will most likely have a new theme song in tow. The Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the most anticipated arcs of the supernatural shonen series amongst the fan community and with good reason.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Where Our Blue Is

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, you can watch the flashback arc exclusively on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

How have you felt about Jujutsu Kaisen's flashback arc so far? Does Gojo stand at the top of your list as the most popular character of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.