Jujutsu Kaisen Voice Actor Talks Shoko's Importance

Jujutsu Kaisen's comeback is easily one of the biggest anime events of this summer season. While Yuji Itadori and his companions are continuing to take a break following the first season's conclusion, the anime adaptation has returned with a trip to the past to focus on Gojo's time as a student at Jujutsu Tech. While the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc might focus on how Gojo and Seguru Geto become bitter enemies, it also gives us a close look on the third member of their trio in Shoko Ieiri.

Shoko appeared in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, albeit as a full-grown adult who was working as Jujutsu Tech's doctor, healing the wounds of the cursed energy wielders within the student body. Voiced by Aya Endo, the voice actor is able to be front and center thanks to this flashback arc. If you need more of a background on Endo, she has had roles in some big anime franchises including the likes of Vinland Saga, Cells At Work, Goblin Slayer, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to name a few. Endo will have her work cut out for her with this latest arc as fans should expect to see more of Shoko in both this current flashback as well as the future of the franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shoko's Importance

In a new interview, Aya Endo stated that Shoko was an essential part of the trio that included two of the strongest cursed energy wielders that the world has ever seen. In stating her relation to Gojo and Geto, here's what Shoko's voice actor had to say, "For Gojo and Geto, having someone who wouldn't be shaken no matter what happened was a source of confidence."

You can currently catch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll, and here's how the streaming service describes the current storyline, "Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, set to broadcast in 2023, will depict the story of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's days as Jujutsu Tech students in the 'Hidden Inventory, Premature Death' arcs. The story of how Gojo and Geto parted ways, which was hinted at in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, will finally be revealed. Additionally, 'Shibuya Incident' an arc that continues directly from Season 1, will follow after 'Hidden Inventory, Premature Death' in two consecutive cours."

Is Jujutsu Kaisen's return the biggest event of the summer anime season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via King Jin Woo