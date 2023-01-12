Jujutsu Kaisen to Release Replica of Yuta's Sword

It's happening, everyone. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime, and it is gearing up for a busy year. After all, 2023 will welcome the show's second season, and Gojo has a lot to do when the show returns to the air. He's still coming off the high of Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie, and the anime just announced it will be releasing some special merchandise from the film. However, this new collectible will focus less on Gojo and more on his protege.

Yes, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen is about to release a replica meant for Yuta. The high schooler will soon see their sword hit shelves in Japan, and Tamashii fans will want to nab the blade ASAP.

For those who don't know, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 welcomed Yuta Okkotsu to the anime, and his power was shown out rather quickly. There is a reason why Yuta was said to be a Special Grade sorcerer so young, and his bond with the cursed spirit Rika was to thank. Of course, fans watched Yuta in the movie channel Rika using his sword, and now that blade is going to be released to collectors. The theatrical replica is expected to drop in June 2023, and it will come complete with motion-activated sounds and a built-in number of phrases from Yuta.

Sadly, Rika does not come with a blade. Don't expect the overpowered spirit to tag along with your purchase this summer. And if we're being honest, that is a good thing. Yuta had a hard enough time managing Rika, and that was even with Gojo's tutelage.

This anime replica is not the first Tamashii has done, and it won't be the last. The brand has released a number of weapons from Demon Slayer now including swords from Tanjiro, Inosuke, and more. As the anime industry continues booming, you can expect more of these collectibles to pop up. So if you have not started your collection, maybe Yuta's sword is a good place to get the ball rolling.

What do you think about this upcoming piece? Will you be nabbing the replica? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.