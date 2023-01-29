Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Drops a Shocking Fushiguro Twist

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Gege Akutami made sure to cap it off with a wild reveal. Like so many times before, the manga dropped a cliffhanger on readers that us everyone doing double takes. And this time, it seems the Fushiguro family is at the center of the plot twist.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for chapter 211 of Jujutsu Kaisen below. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what all went down this week. After conferring with the team, Megumi was able to made a rule addition with Kogane to the Culling Game allowing substitutions to the game. Of course, Megumi was quick to request Tsukimi since his step-sister was forced to join the game despite his novice skill. But once the pair were reunited, things went from simple to sinister.

After all, chapter 211 ends with Tsukimi entering the game, and she is given 100 points to fulfill a team substitution. Megumi and the group don't believe anything is amiss, but that changes when Tsukimi flips the switch. Rather than leave the Culling Game, the girl uses her 100 points to add another rule allowing entry and exit from all colony borders... which throws the tournament into total chaos.

The sudden switch takes everyone by surprise, and Tsukimi can only throw a smug smile at Megumi. The chapter then ends with the boy asking who this person is because he's convinced Tsukimi would never do this. And now, we will have to wait until chapter 212 to learn how Megumi's step-sister found herself in this position.

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.