Black Clover Shares First Look at Final Manga Release After Finale

Black Clover officially came to an end after 11 years with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is getting ready for its final manga volume with the first look at its release. Black Clover kicked off the final arc of its series a few years ago as series creator Yuki Tabata had shifted the manga to a new quarterly release schedule. Dropping a few chapters every couple of months instead of on a weekly basis, Black Clover was able to take its time before officially releasing its grand finale earlier this Spring.

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Black Clover will be hitting shelves in . This will serve as the final volume of the manga overall, and fans are hoping that there will be special extra materials further fleshing out the ending. It’s yet to be revealed if there will be an extended epilogue with the final volume (like seen with releases like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen), but the first look at its cover had been revealed and you can check it out as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X.

Black Clover Volume 38 First Look Revealed

First look at Black Clover Volume 38 Cover in Issue #26 2026.



Series will release its Final Volume and a new Official Guidebook on August 4th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/g1yNxrTWqR — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 24, 2026

Outside of confirming that Black Clover will also be releasing a special guidebook in Japan on the same day, the final volume has yet to confirm whether or not it will include any extra materials from the manga release. Black Clover ended earlier this Spring with a final three chapter long release, but fans are hoping to see a potential epilogue chapter further fleshing out some of the events seen in the grand finale. For many, the end just seemed to come much quicker than hoped for.

Black Clover wrapped up the final fight against Lucius Zogratis at the start of the year, and the final three chapters of the series released earlier this Spring explored the fallout of everything that had gone down. It made sure to resolve the biggest question heading into the finale of who would be the next Wizard King, and finally revealed who was the stronger of the two between Asta and Yuno after all this time. But something still felt like it was missing.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover’s finale sparked a debate about where it had sat within some of the other major franchise endings we’ve seen of the last few years, but we’ll see a whole new angle on it in the near future. Black Clover has announced that the TV anime series is finally making a comeback later this year after nearly five years of waiting for it to come back for more episodes. So we’ll see how the anime adaptation handles that grand finale.

Black Clover Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release later this year, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. Pierrot will be the studio behind the new episodes, but its production staff or potential returning cast have yet to be revealed as of this time either. It will be picking up right with the Spade Kingdom Raid arc when it hits, so make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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HT – @WSJ_manga on X.