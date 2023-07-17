Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reacts to Toji’s Debut in Season 2’s Newest Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has debuted its second episode this past weekend, and the creator behind it all has shared their reaction to Toji Fushiguro’s full debut in the anime with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2! Jujutsu Kaisen‘s newest season has picked up with the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs from Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga for its first few episodes. These arcs not only reveal why Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto end up on the paths seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, but also introduce some characters who play a big role in the future.

One of these big introductions fans wanted to see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was Toji Fushiguro, and following his debut at the end of the Season 2 premiere, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 fully brought Toji into the spotlight and series creator Gege Akutami shared his reaction to seeing the newest episode. Sharing a hilarious alternate version of how Toji’s most intimidating scene in the episode could have played out if this were a different series, you can check out Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator’s reaction to Episode 2 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Reacted to Episode 26

“Thanks for season two episode two!,” Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami’s comment begins (as shared by @soukatsu_ on Twitter). “The production team didn’t hold back on making full use of all the details in the original manga, like how the takoyaki is supposed to call back to the Six Eyes, as well as the curse users on the boats!! The episode director Takada-san was also the one to design the sub-characters in Season 1 and the movie!! A versatile man of many talents! So badass!”

It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator loved seeing how Toji’s full anime debut played out as the team behind the anime elevated with different elements of the presentation. With this Gojo’s Past saga now halfway through its run, it makes the rest of Toji’s action in the series all the more enticing before Season 2 kicks off with its even bigger arc coming our way later this Summer.

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!