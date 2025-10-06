Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Changes Everything We Know About the Original Story

Only a year after Jujutsu Kaisen‘s controversial ending, Gege Akutami returns with a surprise sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. The original story left a lot of unanswered questions, leaving several fans unsatisfied. However, a year after the ending, just when fans had come to terms with the conclusion, the manga returns with an exciting sequel that changes everything. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, centering around Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, the grandchildren of Yuta and Maki. While the epilogue had briefly introduced them as Yuta’s grandchildren, we didn’t learn their names until the sequel was released.

Although fans guessed that Yuta married Maki after the finale, it wasn’t officially confirmed until now. Not to mention that the siblings, who were introduced as kids, have grown into teenagers and are working as Jujutsu sorcerers while dealing with the strict rules set by the Clan members. The siblings team up to investigate the case of missing children and meet Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, an alien who is working incognito with the sorcerers as an inspector. The manga sequel will only be serialized for about six months, and it has completely flipped our understanding of the original story.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Changes the Genre of the Story

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story begins with 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, invade Japan after realizing that a small population of the country possesses the same powers as them. They are known as Jujutsu Sorcerers and, for some reason, are born with the unique ability to see cursed spirits and even have cursed energy to fight them. With the introduction of extraterrestrial creatures, the series is now officially sci-fi, but there’s more to it than that. The original manga never clearly explained why most of the Jujutsu Sorcerers are born in Japan. However, the aliens could be connected to the origin of the curses and the vicious cycle that never seems to end.

Additionally, Ryomen Sukuna, the series’ main antagonist, who was still shrouded in mystery even after the conclusion, may have some connection to the aliens. There’s no guarantee that it might be the case, but the markings on Sukuna and on Simurians are too similar to be brushed off as a coincidence. Not only that, but the alien standing with Maru’s twin brother in the first chapter resembles the strange form of Master Tengen, so we might get more answers about the mysterious, immortal sorcerer as well. The manga has only released five chapters so far, and we are finally getting closer to finding out Maru’s true powers.

