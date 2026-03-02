Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Still Needs to Introduce a Crucial Character Before Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel series by Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami was released in September 2025 and was expected to run for six months. The series takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters as they navigate their struggles and the threats in the Jujutsu world. It’s almost time for fans to bid farewell to the series as it ends with the final fight and solves the biggest problem the Jujutsu world is facing. Thanks to Yuji’s help, Maru is able to save everyone he wanted, even his brother Cross, who was on the brink of death. The series has been confirmed to reach its super climax in Chapter 25, after which, it wouldn’t take long to end the story.

We can expect the series to end this month, but unfortunately, it still has to tie up a lot of loose ends. This includes properly introducing a crucial character who has only appeared briefly in a flashback. While the first chapter confirmed that Yuta and Maki were married and even had grandchildren, it never revealed anything about their child until the final battle began. However, despite being a crucial character in the series, he is still missing, and his status remains unknown.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Needs to Reveal Iori’s Status

Iori disappeared right after the birth of his daughter, and the last person he met was Yuji Itadori. While the manga doesn’t elaborate on their conversation, it’s evident that Yuji knows the reason why Iori had to leave, and it might be because of something important. Yuji has been officially missing among Jujutsu sorcerers, but he keeps wandering around the country and trying his best to honor Satoru Gojo’s memory. The entire conversation that took place between the two hasn’t been revealed yet, but Yuji’s words, “It doesn’t matter,” suggest that the situation might be grave.

Iori was always worried that the next generation would have weaker power, and left when Yuka was born with a powerful Cursed Technique. His parents never really talked about his disappearance, but it was evident that it pained them to see their son go, and they might have known the reason as well. Since the story hasn’t confirmed Iori is deceased, there is a possibility he might make an appearance before the sequel ends. Everything about the character is a mystery, so the series needs to answer a lot of questions before the finale.

