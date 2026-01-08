Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Its Manga Easier Than Ever to Read (But There’s a Catch)

It has been over a year since Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end, and the manga is becoming increasingly easier to read. Reprints of the manga volumes are still in production, as not all volumes have yet been released in English. While fans continue to wait for the final English volumes, more special reprints of the manga have been announced. The latest reprints were revealed through the series’ official X account, confirming that a remix edition of the manga will begin going on sale starting Friday, January 9, 2026.

This remix edition of Jujutsu Kaisen will consist of 13 volumes covering all 30 volumes of the original series. These editions will be larger books, each containing more chapters than the standard volumes. While the first remix volume will go on sale this Friday, the remaining volumes will be released weekly over the next 13 weeks. The goal of this remix print is to make the manga more convenient and affordable to read. However, fans outside Japan will have to wait, as these reprints are currently available only in Japanese.

Jujutsu Kaisen Releases a Remix Version of the Manga, But Only in Japanese for Now

It was expected that the remix version of the manga would be available exclusively in Japanese for now, especially since the English versions of the final two volumes have yet to be released. The reported release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 English version, the second-to-last volume, is February 17, 2026. With a gap of at least three months between each volume’s release, the final English volume is expected to be available by May 2026. While fans might anticipate an announcement for an English remix edition sometime after that, it appears unlikely to arrive anytime soon and could take at least a couple of years.

That said, fans can expect the eventual announcement of complete box sets of the manga, which typically happens once all volumes are released. Even so, this would still take several months, if not years, to become fully available in English across Western regions. For the time being, despite the existence of a more affordable and convenient way to read Jujutsu Kaisen through the remix edition, with exclusive cover art and the inclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 chapters in Volume 4, Western fans will have to wait for an English release. While this is disappointing, fans can take some comfort in knowing that all volumes will soon be available in English and that the anime continues to thrive with Season 3 currently airing.

