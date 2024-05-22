Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Todo's Revised Boogie Woogie

Jujutsu Kaisen is the definition of wild. Time and again, the supernatural series has upended theories and expectations with its reveals. From deaths to resurrections, we have seen it all. And thanks to the manga's latest update, Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted Aoi Todo's revised innate technique.

Yeah, you read that right. Boogie Woogie is back, and Todo is better at the technique than ever before.

The whole thing came to pass this week as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 went live. It was there fans watched as Todo kicked off the update with his revised innate technique. If you were recall, Boogie Woogie was taken offline long ago when Mahito took Todo's hand, preventing him from using claps to activate the technique. So after some training, Todo is used a vibraslap of all things to activate Boogie Woogie faster than ever before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"A vibraslap is a percussion instrument consisting of a ball connected to a wooden box with metal pieces inside. The player taps the ball to rattle the metal, thereby generating a unique sound," Jujutsu Kaisen revealed.

"Todo replaced his lost left hand with a vibraslap and changed the condition for activating Boogie Woogie from a clap to a metal piece of hitting a wooden box. This way, he became able to perform approximately 50 postion swaps per second."

As the latest chapter moves forward, you can see just how devastating Todo's innate technique is. He can swap places using Boogie Woogie faster than ever, leaving Sukuna to seethe over the change. Like so many times before, Todo's return to battle has given Yuji a second wind, and his revised Boogie Woogie move is quickly becoming the stuff of legend.

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

