Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Promises to Introduce Yuji's Parents

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly become one of the biggest series in anime, and there is little chance the series will lose steam moving forward. The supernatural series has become a bonafide hit thanks to its action-packed story and colorful cast of characters. Of course, the success is thanks to creator Gege Akutami who has spent years crafting the world for fans to explore, and it seems the artist has a lot more in store down the line.

Recently, a full-on interview with Akutami went live in Japan, and fans were quick to share highlights from the chat on social media. It didn't take long before certain pieces of the interview sparked a buzz within the fandom, and it seems one of the most compelling tidbits has to do with Yuji. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are dying to know about his parents, and Akutami hopes to satisfy their curiosity before too long.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

During the interview, Akutami admits he has plans to write about Yuji's parents, so fans will be introduced to them. The creator did not say anything else about the tantalizing topic, but fans are happy enough knowing Yuji's parents have not been forgotten. After all, the fandom is convinced something big is lurking behind that story, and it could explain a fair bit about our hero.

After all, Yuji has been a force of nature even since birth, and his merging with Sakuna only solidified his mysterious powers. In the past, fans were first teased about Yuji's important bloodline when his grandfather tried to mention his folks, but Yuji wanted nothing to do with it. Now, it seems like his heritage is going to be brought up whether he likes it or not. Plenty of fans expect Yuji to have shaman blood in his veins, but the series would pull a fast one with a left-field reveal. So for now, fans will have to stay tuned to Jujutsu Kaisen to find out.

