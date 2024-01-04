Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Stands Tall With Yuki

Jujutsu Kaisen recently wrapped up Season 2 of the anime's run last year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Season 2's big finale highlight with Yuki Tsukumo! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime put Yuji Itadori through the ringer through the events of the Shibuya Incident arc with many major characters dying as a result of fighting against the powerful curses unleashed by the fake Suguru Geto. Things were going to get even worse for Yuji before the season came to an end, but thankfully he was saved at the last minute by a surprisingly returning Yuki in the final episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen announced that the anime will be continuing with a third season, and that means fans will get to see much more of Yuki in action in the future. The Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerer immediately made the fake Suguru Geto anxious as he quickly fled from the area, and that made Yuki's eventual jump into the fray all the more curious. But fans are taking matters into their own hands as artist sparklekonplay on Instagram has brought Yuki to life through awesome cosplay! Check it out:

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The anime will be adapting the Culling Game arc when it returns to screens, and that means that Yuji will be jumping into the fray along with many other new characters, threats, powers and more in a deadly tournament involving a whole new crop of surprise sorcerers. Geto's plan is only the beginning as the manga is still working through the Culling Game arc's climax.

If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that the second season has ended, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Yuki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!