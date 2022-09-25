Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares 'Shibuya Incident' Poster

The time has come at last for Jujutsu Kaisen to give us some long-awaited updates. Studio MAPPA has been working hard on the show since day one, and of course, all eyes are on season two given the series' success. And in light of a special event overseas, fans have been given their first look at the anime's take on the Shibuya Incident arc.

So yes, you can let out that sigh of relief. Jujutsu Kaisen is going to cover the Shibuya Incident in season two, so the anime's comeback is going to be a wild one.

As you can see above, the first visual for the big arc went live following a Toho Special Event in Japan. It was there MAPPA released its second key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. Last week, the first poster was shared as it confirmed the anime is preparing to tackle Gojo's Past arc. And now, this latest release has confirmed the Shibuya Incident arc will round out season two.

Studio MAPPA went ahead and shared a few more details about Jujutsu Kaisen during the event though stopped short of sharing any footage. According to the team, season two will run for two cours, and they will air back to back. Gojo's Past arc will come in first before the Shibuya Incident arc gets underway as the manga timed it years ago. And with its main cast expected to return, fans are expecting Jujutsu Kaisen season two to be a must-watch event when it returns.

What do you think of this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Are you excited for the anime to make its comeback?