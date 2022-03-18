Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is Now On Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows the hero that came before Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, who had a tragic origin that involved his lost love being transformed into a monstrous supernatural force bound to his soul. With the Shonen prequel making it into the top ten when it comes to the biggest anime movies at the box office, the film has made its way to Crunchyroll if you didn't have the opportunity to catch it in theaters. With season two arriving next year as MAPPA works on the anime adaptation, it's a good time to be a Jujutsu Kaisen fan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was based on the initial offering created by Gege Akutami in "Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School", which came out prior to Jujutsu Kaisen hitting the scene in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Arriving in 2017, the manga's story was translated into the film, though the Shonen movie added some additional scenes to help in padding out the story of Yuta and his classmates that fought against Suguru Geto and his dream of eradicating all those who couldn't use cursed energy.

You can check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with a Crunchyroll membership here, with Studio MAPPA leaving everything on the table when it comes to telling the tragic tale of the high schooler that would come before Yuji Itadori.

For the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, expect the events of 0 to have an effect on the proceedings in some unique ways as Yuta Okkotsu's story definitely isn't done when it comes to the Shonen series. In a recent promotional image, MAPPA revealed that the season will be diving into the past of teacher Satoru Gojo, in his younger days when he considered Geto a friend. Needless to say, their friendship doesn't exactly end on a great note considering the events of the prequel film.

The official description for this prequel film following Yuta Okkotsu reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend."

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.