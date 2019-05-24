Jump Force Shares Trailer for Hunter x Hunter’s Biscuit DLC

Jump Force fans who have jumped on the Character Pass DLC are currently enjoying the three new additions to the roster and are seeing just how Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia‘s All Might, and Hunter x Hunter‘s Biscuit Krueger are shaking up the game already, both those who don’t have the Character Pass will have to wait until May 28th to try them out.

For those in that camp, Bandai Namco has shared a brief new trailer showing off just what Hunter x Hunter‘s Biscuit brings to the table as fans see how much power she packs into such a petite form. And not only that, but the surprising muscular form makes an appearance as well. Check it out in the video above!

Though the trailer is all too brief, Biscuit shows off her power in the best way possible as she completely decimates Dragon Ball’s Freeza with a few of her powerful Nen moves. Quite a few characters from Hunter x Hunter have made the jump to the game already, and fans have been loving the series representation. Jump Force is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

There have been no pricing details for the upcoming DLC release as of this writing outside of the previously confirmed Season Pass for $29.99 USD. Fans currently do not know how much each of these characters will be available for individually. The full DLC character plans were unfortunately leaked some time ago, and Bandai Namco later officially confirmed this to be the case.

That means fans still can look forward to Bleach‘s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, Dragon Ball‘s Majin Buu, and One Piece‘s Trafalgar D. Law joining the roster later down the line.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.