New Junji Ito Fashion Line Adds Horror To Your Holidays

With the upcoming anime for Junji Ito’s classic horror tale, Uzumaki, hitting Toonami next year thanks to Cartoon Network, and a live action adaptation of his succubus storyline in the works with Tomie, it seems like the master of horror is getting some cool presents in his stockings this year! Now, you too can get some Junji Ito themed gifts for your horror loving family and friends as Crunchyroll rolls out a brand new fashion line that is available for a limited time via their website, displaying some of Ito’s most terrifying creations on t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and sweaters!

Crunchyroll shared the latest horror fashion line thanks to the brilliant mind of Junji Ito via their website, showing off images for such stories as Glyceride, The Model, Tomie, and many others that still manage to find a way to give us nightmares long after we put our copies of these manga down for the night!

The ironic thing about Junji Ito is that he still gets terrified himself of scary stories, even though he has created some of the scariest monsters that we’ve ever seen. Though his stories are mostly about horrors, he also focused on his pair of cats and his domestic life, creating a story that revolved around the horror of pet ownership!

The upcoming anime for Uzumaki has been receiving a lot of groundswell from anime fans, seemingly finding a way to blend animation with Ito’s amazingly detailed work. While the Junji Ito Collection didn’t find the right audience, it looks like it’s full sails ahead for this anime dropping next year.

Originally created by Junji Ito for Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits in 1998, Uzumaki takes place in a small town suddenly plagued by a mysterious curse involving spirals. Viz Media has licensed Uzumaki for an English language release, and they describe it as such:

“Kurozu-cho, a small fog-bound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but by a pattern: uzumaki, the spiral, the hypnotic secret shape of the world. It manifests itself in everything from seashells and whirlpools in water to the spiral marks on people’s bodies, the insane obsessions of Shuichi’s father and the voice from the cochlea in our inner ear. As the madness spreads, the inhabitants of Kurozu-cho are pulled ever deeper into a whirlpool from which there is no return!”