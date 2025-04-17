One-Punch Man Studio Picks Up Its Biggest Name in Fantasy Anime Yet (Literally)

Play video

Oh, anime, never change. While some of the best series of all time have short and punchy titles, like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and One-Punch Man, to name a few, the medium loves overindulging with lengthy titles. Long anime titles have become something of a meme recently, especially fantasy series adapted from light novels. One of the most popular light novels with a ridiculously long name has been picked up for an anime adaptation by J.C.Staff (One-Punch Man), and the first trailer was recently released.

Prepare yourselves for this. Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World is J.C.Staff’s newest series. The anime adaptation had already been announced, but fans of Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (as we’ll call it for brevity’s sake) now know when the anime will be released, who is starring in it, and what it looks like.

Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Releases Its First Trailer

The first trailer for J.C.Staff’s anime adaptation has been released. The first trailer teases a fun, action-filled fantasy romp about a character who is backstabbed in a backwater dungeon when his trusted companions try to kill him, but his gift of unlimited Gacha and Level 9999 friends has given him the tools to seek revenge on his former party members and the world.

Jokes aside, Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon is set to release this Fall. The cast behind the two main characters has also been revealed. Nina Tamaki (Go! Go! Loser Ranger!) will voice Light, who was backstabbed in a backwater dungeon. Meanwhile, Ikumi Hasegawa (Bocchi the Rock!), one of Light’s Level 9999 friends who helps him get revenge against his former party and the world. The series is directed by Katsushi Sakurabi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion). Hiroshi Onogi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is in charge of series composition, with Yukie Suzuki (Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy) on character design, and Ryo Takahashi (Wind Breaker) writing the music.

What Is Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon About?

We hate to break it to you, but the title kind of gives it away. At this point in the article, we’d usually include the official logline. Instead, we’ve opted to add the show’s official title one more time. The series is about Light, who was Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World.

Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon is based on the light novels by Shisui Meikyo, which were first published in 2021 by J-Novel Club. If you hadn’t guessed from the title, the series is a comedic take on the fantasy genre, where a betrayed mage takes revenge on his former party by summoning some level 9999 teammates, all of whom are attractive women wearing revealing outfits.

