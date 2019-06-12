Justice League Artist Reveals Dragon Ball Inspiration

Dragon Ball has inspired more than we can even realize, not just in the world of anime and manga, but in the world of entertainment in general. Its fights, its environment, its art styles, its characters, the long running series created by Akira Toriyama has continued growing in popularity over the years. With Dragon Ball Super’s manga continuing and the recently released movie, Broly, Dragon Ball shows no signs of stopping any time soon. One artist at DC Comics, Jorge Jimenez, decided to take his love of the series to a new level!

Jorge Jimenez posted on his Twitter Account a recent image that he drew for the Justice League comic book series which took a page from the works of Akira Toriyama:

I want to THANK everyone for the support and the kind words about this shot. It’s not just any page more, the whole superman scene is written for it. is a clear tribute to the manga that inspired me to start drawing and fight hard for what I believe in. #dragonball #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/51Mr5CVVIV — Jorge Jiménez (@JorgeJimenezArt) June 10, 2019

With art from Jorge, and written by Scott Snyder, the current Justice League series follows Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter as they fight an epic battle against Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom. This scene in particular has Superman escaping from a particularly ingenious trap, while ushering in the memory of his son and adopted father, both named Jonathan Kent.

The scene from Dragon Ball Z that inspired this Justice League panel is of course the titanic battle between Gohan and Cell, right after the son of Gohan had achieved the level of Super Saiyan 2. Gohan used the spirit of his father to help him win an impossible situation, much like Clark Kent did in this recent issue of Justice League.

It’s fantastic to see western artists inspired by their eastern counterparts, taking elements from manga and incorporating them into the comic books we find on the racks today here in the states.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball inspired scene of Justice League? What other moments in western comics can you think of that were inspired from manga and anime? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

