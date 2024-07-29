Kagurabachi Caps Rakuzaichi Arc With a Major Death

Kagurabachi has brought the Rakuzaichi Arc of the manga to an end with a notable death to end its big fight. Kagurabachi has been exploring the Rakuzaichi auction with the latest chapters of the series, and Chihiro Rokuhira has gotten closer to a new Enchanted Blade. But unlike the first two we’ve seen in action in the series thus far, the Shinuchi has been a much darker and much more intense power than the others. But as the Rakuzaichi arc reaches its climax, the final fight has devolved into a much more depressing kind of climax than fans might have previously expected.

Kagurabachi ended the previous chapter with Kyora Sazanami activating the power of the Shinuchi, and its current owner started to overwhelm him. This meant that the subspace he had been keeping open is falling apart, and Chihiro has been rushing through it in order to save the people still stuck within it before it all crumbles away. But as Kyora continued to struggle against the power of the Shinuchi, he ends up not succumbing to its power but ultimately failing to stay alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chihiro Rokuhira in Kagurabachi Chapter 43

Kagurabachi 43: A New Death to End the Rakuzaichi Arc

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 picks up as Kyora’s subspace is crumbling away, but Hakuri is fighting to keep it open long enough for Chihiro to rescue all of the prisoners and free them. Kyora starts to think back on his past, and sees his wife chastising him for choosing to keep the legacy of the Rakuzaichi auction alive while essentially sacrificing his family to do so. But even with all of this, there’s a pride in the fact it’s been passed down to him by his father that keeps him from falling to the Shinuchi’s power.

Chihiro is able to rescue the prisoners, but soon he’s left within the subspace next to a weakened Kyora. Putting down the Shinuchi, his final moments think back to how he pushed Hakuri away for being different from the rest of the family. Noting this as a failure to uphold his duty as a father, it’s clear that the final moments of the chapter see him dying due to the wear and tear of the Shinuchi’s power.

Chihiro’s impressed in that Kyora didn’t succumb to the Enchanted Blade’s influence, but now the auction is at an end and another dangerous Enchanted Blade is near his grasp. But it’s a matter of seeing whether or not he can clam it after seeing what danger it provides.