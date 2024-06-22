Kagurabachi Volume 3 Cover Art Revealed

Kagurabachi has reached the climax of its second major arc, and the manga is celebrating with the cover art for the newest volume of the series! Kagurabachi has been spending the second half of its run working its way through the longest arc in its run yet as the Rakuzaichi arc sees Chihiro Rokuhira breaking into an auction in order to nab another Enchanted Blade. With two already in his possession, the newest foes he's come across have been the most intense yet. But at the same time, it's also resulted in some of the biggest fights in the series thus far.

Kagurabachi has been immensely popular with its run in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since it started its publication last Fall, and the first two volumes of the series have been just as big as expected as they hit shelves in Japan. It's time for the next volume of the manga to hit shelves in Japan beginning on July 4th, and to celebrate, fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the cover art revealed for Kagurabachi Volume 3. You can check it out below:

How to Read Kagurabachi

Takeru Hokazono's original Kagurabachi manga series currently has 37 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication, and is likely not going to end any time soon. If you wanted to check out the manga as it releases (as it has been recommended by other major creators such as My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi), you can find new chapters online for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first volume will be releasing in the United States later this Fall.

As for what to expect from this new manga that's been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before it officially started its run, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"