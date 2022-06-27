Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Breaks Impressive Fullmetal Alchemist Record

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War just brought its latest run to an end, and it would put things lightly to say the series was a success. After all, the rom-com continues to draw in new fans by the days, and the anime didn't let up a single bit with its latest comeback. And now, it seems Kaguya-sama just managed to steal a title away from Fullmetal Alchemist that's gone unchallenged for years.

The update comes from the team at My Anime List, one of the top sites stateside to track anime rankings and reviews. It is there fans can vote for the industry's best series, and for years now, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has reigned at the top spot with a 9.14 ranking. But now, Kaguya-sama has taken the top spot.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic is now the highest-rated anime of all time, passing Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood!



Full rankings: https://t.co/t0UInIlY8U pic.twitter.com/WNQjuw8EDt — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) June 26, 2022

As you can see above, the rom-com is now ranked in first place with a score of 9.17. It seems like the show has pulled in a number of fans since its latest premiere, and the franchise has more than half a million followers on MAL. However, netizens suspect Fullmetal Alchemist will reclaim the top spot before long. After all, the show's fandom is notoriously protective of its first-place ranking, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has nearly three million followers on MAL.

For those wanting to see the site's full list of top series, you can check it out here. The top ten picks pay homage to some of the industry's greatest series, so if you have not checked them all out, you should do so ASAP. From Gintama to Steins;Gate and Hunter x Hunter, the list has it all, and you can even vote for your own favorite series if you'd like to share your thoughts!

Are you surprised to see how well Kaguya-sama is being received by fans? Does Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood still deserve the top spot at MAL?