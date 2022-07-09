Kaguya-sama: Love is War Confirms New Anime Movie in the Works

Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapped up its third season earlier this year together with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it has confirmed that a new anime movie is in the works for the franchise next! Aka Akasaka's original manga series has been pretty popular with Shueisha readers since it launched, and has since sparked not only three seasons of the anime but a live-action feature film that had released in Japan. With the end of the third season, the next project in the anime was already announced to be in the works but it was unclear as to what this new project would actually be.

Following earlier reports that suggested the anime franchise would be continuing with its first anime film, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has indeed confirmed to be in the works on a new movie. This new movie will carry the subtitle, "The Kiss That Never Ends," which is the next major arc following the Ultra Romantic saga seen during the events of the third season. It's a transitional arc fit for a movie, which could serve as a grand finale for the anime should the team behind the series decide to end it all with this major new movie.

It has been announced with the launch of Kadokawa's next issue of Newtype magazine (seen in the official Twitter account for the series above) that Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Kiss That Never Ends will be taking on that ten chapter arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga series. It has yet to be revealed when this new movie will be released, nor have there been details launched for its potential staff or cast returns as of this writing. The manga's version of the arc ends right before some intense stuff begins, so there's room to continue with a fourth season should that be the plan too.

With the original manga run of the series reportedly coming to an end soon as well, and anime movie could serve as the grand finale for the adaptation should that be the plan. If not, there's still quite a bit from the franchise left to explore as Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are only scratching the surface of their burgeoning relationship seen in the end of the third season. But what do you think? How do you like Kaguya-sama: Love is War getting its own movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!