Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 Shares First Look

After a solid premiere, it seems like Kaiju No. 8 is ready to take on its next release. If you did not realize, the much-anticipated anime went live at the start of April with a historic premiere. And now, we have been given a first look at episode two ahead of its release.

As you can see below, the first stills for Kaiju No. 8 episode two have been released, and they are as delicious as you'd like. The new episode will check in on Kafka after the man is turned into a half-kaiju, half-human titan. The last time we saw the hero, he was escaping from the hospital, and he is about to have a squad on his tail. Mina was called to take care of the threat, so Kafka and Reno better run as fast as they can.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, now is the time to introduce yourself to the series. Created by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 has been in publication for four years now, and it has plenty more story to uncover. The series is set in a world that is overrun by titans, and Japan experiences more kaiju attacks than any others. We meet a man named Kafka who grew up with the dream of defeating kaiju, but his future doesn't pan out. While Kafka's best friend is given the chance to fight the titans, Kafka is left working dead-end jobs, but that all changes when he gains the ability to transform into a titan.

For those wanting to watch Kaiju No. 8, you can check out season on on X (Twitter) and Crunchyroll weekly. So if you want more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

