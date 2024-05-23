Kaiju No. 8 Shares First Peek at Episode 7

Kaiju No. 8 was one of the most highly anticipated new anime adaptations of 2024 for good reason. The story of Kafka has become a fan-favorite for many manga fans and currently has over one hundred chapters to its name. With season one of the anime series already half-way through, episode seven is about to present the Japan Defense Force with one of its most dangerous challenges to date and Production I.G. has a new look at that kaiju threats to come.

While Kafka gained acceptance into the Japan Defense Force, despite his age and inability to use his power suit to an acceptable level, he might wish that he hadn't. The current arc, Sagamihara Neutralization Operation, is the first official mission for the anime protagonist, who is sure to make use of his new kaiju powers. Here's how the arc is described by Production I.G., "It's time for Kafka's first mission, and he witnesses the true power of the Defense Force when a Kaiju strikes a nearby city."

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 Preview

Production I.G. not only shared new images from the next episode but has also released a description of Kafka's upcoming challenge. Here's the official breakdown of Kaiju No. 8 episode 7, "A mysterious humanoid monster suddenly appears and attacks Reno and Iharu mercilessly. While protecting Iharu, who was fatally injured, Reno bravely confronts the enemy. Reno barely manages to hold on by relying on information from Kikoru, who had met the same monster during the selection exam, but he is gradually pushed into a corner."

The first season episodes of the popular anime series are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and X. Here's how the streaming platforms describe Kaiju No. 8's story, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Want to keep up to date on Kafka's journey in the white-hot anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the kaiju world.