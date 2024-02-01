Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Spring Premiere With New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the major franchises making their anime debut as part of the Spring 2024 anime season, and the series is hyping up its premiere with a new poster! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8's manga will be making its highly anticipated jump into the world of anime later this year, and it's going to be introducing fans to a whole new world of characters that fans are excited to see in motion. As the franchise has been leading up to its debut, it's been sharing a series of special posters each month highlighting its huge extended cast.

Kaiju No. 8 will be taking over the world with not only its extended roster of titular kaiju, but an extended roster of the humans fighting each of these monsters as well. Led by Kafka Hibino, who becomes the titular Kaiju No. 8, fans will be introduced to the members of the defense force. Highlighting Kafka along with two other key characters, Reno Ichikawa and Kikoru Shinomiya, Kaiju No. 8 has released a special new poster ahead of the anime's premiere later this Spring. You can check out a close look at the new poster below.

Kaiju No. 8 Release Date

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its anime premiere some time later this April. The anime has yet confirm its release date, but will be streaming with Crunchyroll and X. The main cast of the series includes Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina. Kaiju No. 8 teases itself as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

