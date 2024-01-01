Kaiju No. 8 Hypes 2024 Release With New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the highly anticipated anime adaptations making their debut next year, and the new anime is gearing up for its Spring 2024 premiere with a new poster! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 is one of the major standout manga releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app, and now it's getting ready to hit a whole new wave of fans thanks to the anime's premiere coming next year. But as Kaiju No. 8 gets ready, it kicked off a special slate of posters planned to be released on a monthly basis leading to its eventual debut.

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering around the world some time next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and to celebrate the anime has released a quite quiet new poster for the upcoming series. Highlighting the bits of slice of life that happens in between each of the massive kaiju fights in the early days of the series, Kaiju No. 8's new poster is a great showcase of the kind of series fans will be jumping into when they check out the anime in 2024. Check it out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering some time next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll and X outside of Japan. It's yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing, but it will be directed by Shigeyuki Miya for Production I.G. with Studio Khara in charge of the kaiju designs. Ichiro Okouchi is handling the series composition and screenplays, Tetsuya Nishio provided the character designs and is serving as chief animation director, Mahiro Maeda is designing the kaiju, Shinji Kimura serves as art director, and Yuta Bando is composing the music.

The voice cast currently includes Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina. Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

How are you liking the look of Kaiju No. 8's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!