Kaiju No. 8 Spin-Off Released: Read

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up for a new era of the franchise this year as the anime adaptation prepares for its debut, and now the manga has expanded with a brand new spin-off series all about Soshiro Hoshina! Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series has been one of the most successful releases coming from Shueisha's Jump+ app in the last few years, and the franchise is going to reach a new level with the start of tis official anime adaptation later this year. Now the manga is celebrating all of its success in its own way with a new series.

With Kaiju No. 8's manga recently hitting the milestone Chapter 100 of the series, the manga has branched out with a new spin-off manga series. Titled Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, this new series has story from Naoya Matsumoto and Keiji Ando with art by Kentaro Hidano. Focusing on the members of the Defense Force that don't get much time in the main story, you can now check out the first chapter of the spin-off manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, Ch 1: A new series! Vice-Captain Hoshina shows off the power of his blades! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/GYEaPjpDBN pic.twitter.com/NLLpqjjZw8 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 4, 2024

What Is Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8's new anime series will be premiering later this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll and X. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

What are you hoping to see in Kaiju No. 8's new spin-off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!