Kana-Boon Announces Hiatus After Two Members Exit Amid Scandals

It looks like one of the biggest rock bands in Japan is taking a short break. Kana-Boon, a popular J-rock group, has announced it is halting all activities through the year's end. The update was made after Kana-Boon shared two of its members were exiting the group. Takahiro Koizumi and Hayao Kona are leaving the band in light of two personal scandals involving the musicians.

The surprising situation unfolded today as the agency behind Kana-Boon laid out its decisions. It turns out the band members were both terminated after a tabloid News Post Seven posted an article alleging Koizumi's ties to an idol in their 20s. The romance was kept secret, and when the underground idol found herself pregnant, an abortion was scheduled. The report goes on to suggest Koizumi became distant after this ordeal and hesitated to reimburse the unnamed idol for this abortion despite saying he'd pay for it. It seems the former Kana-Boon member did pay up after a lawsuit was threatened.

According to the band's agency, this report was "mostly" true, and it prompted Koizumi's exit from the band. As for the removal of Koga, the guitarist has prompted a number of "misbehavior" reports. In the wake of Koizumi's tabloid scandal, the agency behind Kana-Boon felt it would be difficult for Koga to carry on with the band. So in the end, half of the group has exited.

If you are not familiar with Kana-Boon by name, well – you most certainly know the band's music. The rock band has done a number of opening and ending themes for anime. From Naruto Shippuden to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kana-Boon has worked with shonen royalty time and again. Most recently, the band's work includes My Hero Academia, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, and Zoe 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

HT – Natalie