Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu Debuts New Poster Out of Nowhere

It takes longer than you might think to make an anime, alright? From start to finish, some series can take years to piece together, but fans are used to having the industry’s top titles streamlined year after year. This is why fans of Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu are still scratching their heads as it has been several years since its big movie was announced. But in honor of the holidays, the studio behind Demon Slayer just dropped a new poster for the much-anticipated flick.

The update was handed down by Ufotable and Aniplex this week by way of a new video. The clip revealed a new poster for Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu as you can see below, and Aniplex confirmed the Ufotable production is being worked on as fans speak.

Of course, you can see why fans were a little bit skeptical of the progress. After all, Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu was announced back in September 2017, so the project has been in the works for over four years. The announcement was made after the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu TV series closed, and the 13-episode season was met with rave reviews. Sadly, the show did fail to find a stateside audience to start given its place at Amazon’s defunct streaming branch Anime Strike. You can find the series on Crunchyroll now though, and its official synopsis can be read below:

“The year is 1863 as the tumultuous samurai era is coming to an end, Japan is split between the pro-shogunate and anti-shogunate factions. The fate of the world is threatened as an army of historical revisionists are sent from the future to alter the course of history. In order to bring these forces down and protect the real history, two sword warriors, spirits who are swords brought to life by Saniwa (sage), rush to Edo. The polite and thoughtful Horikawa Kunihiro and the short-tempered yet skillful Izuminokami Kanesada, who served the same master, confront the invading army along with a lively gang of other warriors including Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki, Yagen Toushirou, Tombokiri, and Tsurumaru Kuninaga. As the fate of history lies in these hero’s hands, what meets the blade is yet to be uncovered…”

