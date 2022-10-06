The Villainess Is a Marionette Promo Turns Cha Eunwoo Into a Duke

In the world of webcomics, genres of every kind have a home, and there is no denying the popularity of romances. Much like manga's shojo demographic, romantic webcomics continue to pop up online, and some are bigger than others. Titles like The Villainess Is a Marionette reign supreme, and now, a live-action promo for the series is bringing Cha Eunwoo into the mix.

As you can see above, a short promo was released on YouTube for The Villainess Is a Marionette, and it involves the beloved K-pop star. Eunwoo, who debuted in South Korea as part of the group ASTRO, steps into the role of Duke Raffaello Kidrey here. And of course, fans are obsessed with his take.

Now pleads for a full adaptation of the manhwa are making the rounds online thanks to this promo. Eunwoo definitely suits Kidrey's style, and the comic is certainly popular enough to float its own TV series. But of course, Eunwoo would need to keep his schedule clear. This year, the star has been busy with the show Island, and he's set to star in A Good Day to Be a Dog next year.

For those unfamiliar with the actor, Eunwoo began working on screen with web series like To Be Continued before moving to shows like Gangnam Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung. The actor got involved with The Villainess Is a Marionette by recording an OST for the title, and now, fans get to see him in Kidrey's shoes.

Want to know more about The Villainess is a Marionette? You can check out the comic's official synopsis below and read its official English translation through Tapas:

"I woke up as Kayena Hill, the novel's villainess, praised as the greatest beauty in the empire. Who knew that her story would catch my attention because I was her in my past life? Destined for terrible ends, I've died twice-but I refuse to die a third time as a pawn in someone else's scheme. I'm no longer the vain and naïve princess. Now that I know how the story will unfold, I'll turn the tables around and have everyone dancing to my tune. This time, I'll be the one pulling the strings."

What do you think about this first look at The Villainess is a Marionette? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.