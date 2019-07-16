Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Remix Video Features Keanu Reeves Cosplaying Naruto

Ready or not, because a whole mess of people are getting ready to storm the gate of Area 51 to discover once and for all whether aliens are truly housed there. Long believed to be holding extraterrestrial secrets, the military installation will be having some visitors this year as thousands have vowed to storm the fences and see if the “truth is out there”. To celebrate, Lil Nas X has released an animated remix video of his song, “Old Town Road” and he included a special guest star just for the occasion, Keanu Reeves.

Dressed in Naruto apparel, Keanu, along with the musicians who collaborated on this song, are seen storming the gates of Area 51 in this remixed video taking their popular song and placing it atop a video exploring the hilarious, mysterious installation. The surreal video also is chock full of aliens, military, horsemen, and even Thanos as a bird with the Infinity Gauntlet. If Area 51 is anywhere as weird as this animated music video, we’ll certainly be in for something.

Keanu Reeves has been the talk of the town this year, having appeared in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and most recently, as a side character in the upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077. When told of the “storming of Area 51”, Keanu Reeves cheerfully added that he’d add his name to the ranks of those who were looking to find answers within its walls. Other celebrities, such as Chuck Norris, have also noted that they’d like to be added to the number of people that will be storming the castle, as it were. Whether or not aliens will actually be found or if the barrage of truth finders will make it to their destination is yet to be seen, but we’re sure we’ll see quite a show later this year.

