‘Kemono Friends 2’ Reignites With TV Tokyo Apology

It seems the drama is never-ending for the folks behind Kemono Friends. The fan-favorite anime hit some hurdles when its original team of creators were ousted ahead of season two. Now, TV Tokyo is apologizing on behalf of the new season’s crew, and the story behind the statement is wild.

According to a report by Anime News Network, TV Tokyo issued an apology for one of the anime’s current producers. The studio did not confirm whom it was speaking for, but most fans believe the producer to be Nobuyuki Hosoya.

You can read the studio’s full apology below:

“An employee of TV Tokyo has made statements on social media regarding the broadcast of Kemono Friends 2. Some of these statements have included unpleasant and unprofessional conduct towards viewers.

“It is entirely up to the viewers to express their evaluation of a product. Those who are involved in the creation of Kemono Friends 2 must accept the results earnestly. We believe that this is an essential aspect of working in production. We deeply apologize for this incident.”

As for why Hosoya has come under fire, fans honed in on the creator after Kemono Friends 2 changed plans for a fan event. It was said Hosoya would no longer attend the gathering, and reports say the producer has a long history of criticizing the — well — critics of Kemono Friends 2. It didn’t take long before rumors swirled the producer had created a Twitter handle just to bash the original director of Kemono Friends, TATSUKI. The latter’s removal from the anime was hotly contested by fans, and it would appear there is still bad blood between the season’s altered crews.

