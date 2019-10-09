Pro Wrestlers Go Viral After Pulling Off Kemono Michi Moves In Real Life

Kemono Michi: Rise Up! has one of the most insane descriptions for an anime franchise that we’ve ever heard, and considering how insane anime can get, this is really saying something. When a pro-wrestler is transported to a magical world similar to that of The Rising Of The Shield Hero, he decides to forego the life of a wandering adventurer, instead focusing on creating and running his own fictional pet store. The pet store will house the mystical creatures that are found in this unique world, making for quite the bonkers premise. Now, pro wrestlers have gone viral for pulling off moves from the protagonist of Kemono Michi!

Anime News Network shared the viral video on their Official Twitter Account, showing off the pro wrestlers pulling off power bombs, german suplexes and bodyslams, which will be a weekly occurrence to help in promoting the anime franchise to the world:

Aside from this wild franchise, wrestling has a steady place in the pop culture zeitgeist of Japan, with New Japan Pro Wrestling gaining steam not just in the east, but in North America as well! With the likes of the WWW, AEW, and numerous other independent wrestling federations appearing all over the world, you couldn’t ask for a better time to be a wrestling fan than now.

The main wrestler of the anime series, Genzo Shibata, deliver a bevy of wrestling moves in the first episode of the series, even delivering some of them on an unsuspecting princess! Genzo, aka Animal Mask, sets out on a wild adventure to become best buddies with all of the animals of this magical new world rather than destroying them, as was the princess’ wishes.

The description for the upcoming anime series, Hataage! Kemono Michi reads as such:

“Professional wrestler and animal lover Shibata Genzo is suddenly summoned to another world. Greeted by a princess, she requests to get rid of the evil beasts roaming in this world. Outraged that he was asked to kill monsters, Genzo German suplexes the princess. Unable to get back to Earth, he decides to live a peaceful life and manage a “monster” pet shop.”