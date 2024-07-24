Kengan Ashura Season 2B Shares Trailer, Poster

Kengan Ashura is the biggest battling anime series on Netflix this side of Baki Hanma. First debuting on the streaming service in 2019 thanks to Netflix partnering with Larx Entertainment, the series will routinely follow a gang of fighters that will represent the needs of corporations and determine which businesses will survive ruthless mergers and acquisitions. With the second half of the second season set to arrive on August 15th this summer, Kengan Ashura has released both a new trailer and a new poster to get fans hyped for the battling anime.

Earlier this year, we saw Kengan Ashura make a comeback on the streaming service in a crossover event, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura. Ditching the CG-animated style of the original series in favor of Baki’s aesthetic, anime fans had the opportunity to check out Ohma Tokita in a 2-D animated style. During the crossover, we were able to see some clear results regarding which anime brawlers were the strongest from their respective universes, though the special failed to pull the trigger and giving viewers a definitive answer regarding whether Ohma or Baki was the strongest during their confrontation. With both Kengan Ashura and Baki Hanma being Netflix darlings, it could be possible that a rematch will arrive in the future.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer And Poster

The new trailer features the opening song for Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2, “Feel My Pain” by HEY-SMITH. In the hype for the second season, Netflix confirms that this will be the epic conclusion of the “Kengan Life-or-Death” Tournament. While a third season has yet to be confirmed, Baki’s anime adaptation is working on making a comeback so the possibility of Ohma Tokita doing the same is a strong one.

https://x.com/NetflixAnime/status/1816126277104939503

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Kengan Ashura, Netflix has the following description to let you know if this bone-breaking slobber knocker is right for you, “Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win. Watch all you want.”

