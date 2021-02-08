Netflix's Masters of the Universe Anime Debuts Score with Kevin Smith

✖

Netflix is here to hype one of its biggest reboots, and Kevin Smith joined in to assist with the celebration today. After teasing fans the other night, Smith appeared in a new video posted by Netflix on Twitter. The video, which can be seen below, shows off the score for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. It turns out the project scored Bear McCreary as its composer, and his score for the anime sounds as epic as we hoped it would!

A couple of years ago, Netflix had announced plans to evolve and spread their anime offerings through new original productions and licenses. This has not only been limited to original works from Japan, but in the West as well. One of the surprising releases under this umbrella is a new anime series taking place after the end of Filmation's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series from the 1980s. Even better was that Kevin Smith was announced as the showrunner.

Here’s @ThatKevinSmith reacting to @bearmccreary’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation score for the first time. You all aren’t ready for how good this show is going to be. pic.twitter.com/Et8cl4Ds7C — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2021

Produced with the help of studio Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind Netflix original anime series such as Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Seis Manos, and an upcoming anime based on Kong: Skull Island), Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a fresh take on the classic franchise featuring an all-star cast of Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more.

Following a tease earlier this month that we'd see our first real look at the series, this first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation is our gauge on the new take yet. The initial announcement for the series only came with a mysterious visual teasing a darker tone for the franchise, and that's something Smith himself had teased for the new anime series. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian last year, "That was part of the thrill of being able to do this job. Being handed a world full of IP like Mattel's Masters of the Universe line and then being able to go hog wild, and telling a grown up story."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be releasing with Netflix in the near future, and the series is described as such "A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

What do you think of this first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Excited to see more of Kevin Smith's new anime series with Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!