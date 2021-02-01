Kevin Smith Teases Something Masters Of The Universe Related Is Coming

✖

Kevin Smith's Masters Of The Universe: Revelation from Netflix is on the way and something related to the series will be....announced? Revealed? Shown off? Something from the series is coming as Smith teased in the latest episode of FatMan Beyond, noting that it was supposed to be released last week but should happen this week instead. "Somebody asked about last week I talked about MOTU and there was going to be a Masters of the Universe thing, there was going to be and it got delayed," Smith said. "So hoping that it's now this week instead. Again, not a trailer, not footage, don't get excited; but there was a little something coming and it was supposed to happen Friday but it'll happen this week instead, I believe. So yes, something's coming."

Smith also offered an update on the series and how it's been going, revealing that he's seen six animated episodes already and that the first episode of the show is completely locked. The writer/director also opened up about how the process they've been using to sound mix the series since it's a task of the production that would normally require quite a few people to be in the same room. He revealed that while they first assembled a Zoom meeting of all the persons that would need to be involved, instead he had the Sound Mix team send him a completed version of the episode which he watched and then sent back his notes.

"I only had five notes on the last pass of episode one, so I was able to kind of Zoom in for that to hear those five things and then give it a blessing and it gets locked," Smith added. "Episode one is completely locked. They're starting to fall like dominoes, which means we're getting closer and closer to people being able to see this stuff. It's coming soon kids. I can't wait, I'm proud as f**k of this thing. It's so good, and I can't wait til people watch it and everyone get's their propers. You'll see Mark's (Hamill) got his own episode and what not. S**t turned out so f***ing good."

Produced by the same animation house that was responsible for Netflix's Castlevania series at Powerhouse Animation, Masters Of The Universe: Revelation will feature Hamill in the role of the main villain in Skeletor, and other actors such as Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy, Liam Cunningham, Chris Wood, and Tony Todd lending their talents in bringing the denizens of Eternia to life.