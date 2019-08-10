Kill of the Hill Gets Hilarious Neon Genesis Evangelion Opening

King of the Hill has found a huge new audience online, as fans have turned the series into meme gold in the years following its final episode. It’s hard to put into words just how much the series has influenced “Internet style humor,” and this is especially true for anime fans. Anime fans have essentially given the series new life as they have claimed it as a full-on anime franchise too. This has resulted in hilarious mash-ups, and even opened up debates over whether or not to watch it with subtitles in Japan.

But one clever artist has gone the extra mile and given King of the Hill a full Neon Genesis Evangelion-styled anime opening theme. Taking the style of Evangelion and blending it with all sorts of King of the Hill in-jokes and Easter Eggs, it truly is a marvel. Check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by artist Gamblor back in April (who you can find on Twitter here), this “Propane Genesis Evangelion” mash-up video has started to re-emerge and find a new audience on Twitter as various accounts have shared the video to viral success. It’s no mystery as to why given how King of the Hill kind of makes the perfect match for Evangelion’s opening theme sequence.

With the amount of cuts toward the end of the sequence, the 13 season King of the Hill has plenty of memorable images and scenes to pull from. Plenty of in-jokes that fans are sure to recognize too with iconic jokes like “Propane and Propane Accessories,” Cotton Hill’s “Fifty Men,” Dale Gribble’s pocket sand, and even Hank Hill’s narrow urethra making an appearance here.

But the main argument this brings up is, who is who? Is Hank the Shinji? Should he get in the Probot?

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes. The original series and movies are now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.