Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Anime Bae To The World

Kim Kardashian West has not kept her anime fandom a secret, and it’s especially made itself known over the last few weeks. She recently came out with a new anime inspired hairdo and confessed that she was “obsessed” with anime on Twitter.

But who was the inspiration behind her new pink locks? A character from a newer anime series that most fans would consider a “deep cut,” Zero Two from Trigger and A-1 Pictures’ DARLING in the FRANXX.

My hair inspo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal her new anime favorite, which is comparable to many fans at the moment, a picture of Zero Two with the caption “My hair inspo.” It’s no wonder Kardashian is a fan of the currently running series as it has recently gained infamy for its being banned in China and many fans are drawn to the character’s design much in the same way.

In fact, over a year ago, the celeb brought her husband to Tokyo to celebrate his birthday. The pair toured the bustling city together, and Kardashian shared a throwback photo from the trip on Instagram recently. The picture showed Kardashian browsing manga at a manga retailer in Shinjuku, and fans wondered if she was picking up books for herself or her husband, Kanye West, but seeing this new post does add more clues as to who she was buying them for.

If you’re interested in the series, it’s currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Crunchyroll describes DARLING in the FRANXX as:

“The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live… Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky. Their only mission in life was the fight.

Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies because they believe that is their purpose in life. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. However, now he’s a failure and considered unneeded. Those who cannot pilot FRANXX basically do not exist. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. From her face grew two alluring horns.”

Developed by Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures, the show focuses on pairs of children who each get their own mech to pilot, the titular Woman shaped mechs the “Franxx.” Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann) is set to direct the series with Toshifumi Akai (animation director for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) as assistant director and Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day) is designing the characters. Shigeto Koyama (Michiko and Hatchin) provides mechanical designs, and Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) is supervising the action.